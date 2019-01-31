LETTER: Why single out Steinhoff’s Van Zyl?

The article by Ann Crotty, PIC wanted fresh Steinhoff board, January 25, refers.

Your journalist certainly went to great lengths to paint a particularly negative picture of Johan van Zyl, former Steinhoff board member and currently chair of Sanlam and co-CEO of African Rainbow Capital. Crotty intimates that the net was closing in on Van Zyl and he had no option but to, proverbially, jump ship at Steinhoff. She states that Van Zyl “controversially” resigned but she does not elaborate on the controversy.

Furthermore, Crotty states that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) intended to vote against Van Zyl, but later says the PIC also voted against fellow Steinhoff board members Steven Booysen and Angela Krüger-Steinhoff. Why Van Zyl is singled out is not clear.

The reality is that the PIC voted against Booysen and Krüger-Steinhoff, but they still succeeded in being reappointed as board members. The same outcome would most likely have been true for Van Zyl. Even before the Steinhoff annual general meeting in April 2018, he was assured of at least 60% of shareholders voting for him to remain on the board. This was despite the PIC voting against his reappointment.

The shareholder support for Van Zyl had to do with the fact that with the collapse of the Steinhoff share price in December 2017, international and local creditors agreed to keep the lifeline to Steinhoff in place for as long as Van Zyl and other key directors remained on the board. It is also true that between December 2017 and April 2018 Van Zyl attended 60-70Steinhoff meetings, alongside his fellow board members Heather Sonn, chair,and Booysen in an effort to steer the Steinhoff ship through rough waters.

All of Van Zyl’s board fees received were donated to a non-governmental organisation. It is also true that Van Zyl played a significant role in recruiting new board members to be voted in at the annual meeting in April 2018. Given his other commitments, his arrangements to step down by the end of the first quarter of 2018 were always known by key parties. By April his work was largely done and he opted to resign as Steinhoff board member and focus on his new and relatively young business, African Rainbow Capital.

Crotty’s article could and would have read very differently had she bothered to get Van Zyl’s and other informed views.

Ainsley Moos

Executive: corporate & stakeholder relations, African Rainbow Capital