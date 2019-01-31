LETTER: Gina a valued comrade

I am writing to respond to Theto Mahlakoana’s article titled Cosatu was indifferent to veteran unionist, January 30.

In respect of the grieving Gina family, I am not going to respond to every allegation. Comrade Cedric Gina's family has been very dignified in handling this sad and traumatic period and I will, therefore, respect their request to be allowed to grieve and bury him in peace.

To set the record straight, Gina was not removed from Limusa. He personally submitted a request to the central committee of Limusa in November, asking that he be released from his position.

Secondly, Cosatu’s affiliates have been assisting and they continue to assist Limusa to organise metalworkers. Limusa was in good standing in the last Cosatu congress because other unions of the federation volunteered to help pay for any outstanding Limusa subscriptions.

Gina left Limusa in November 2018 and was only admitted to hospital in January. Many of us were still hoping that this was just a minor ailment.

He had a lot to contribute and like many leaders who were not elected in many congresses of Cosatu and its affiliated unions in 2018, we were still planning to find better ways of utilising his knowledge and experience. It is sad that the painful death of Gina is being used to malign and vilify the federation and peddle outlandish conspiracies.

We will remember him as a resilient and formidable worker leader untouched by self-pity and dedicated to emancipating the workers and building a stronger Cosatu.

We can say with confidence that his memory and example will live forever. The deftness, discipline and grace of his achievements will continue to inspire us all.

Sizwe Pamla

Cosatu spokesperson