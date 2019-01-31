Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gina a valued comrade

Setting the record straight on Cedric Gina

31 January 2019 - 05:02 Sizwe Pamla
The late union leader Cedric Gina. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO
The late union leader Cedric Gina. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO

I am writing to respond to Theto Mahlakoana’s article titled Cosatu was indifferent to veteran unionist, January 30.

In respect of the grieving Gina family, I am not going to respond to every allegation. Comrade Cedric Gina's family has been very dignified in handling this sad and traumatic period and I will, therefore, respect their request to be allowed to grieve and bury him  in peace.

To set the record straight, Gina was not removed from Limusa. He personally submitted a request to the central committee of Limusa in November, asking that he be released from his position.

Secondly, Cosatu’s affiliates have been assisting and they continue to assist Limusa to organise metalworkers. Limusa was in good standing in the last Cosatu congress because other unions of the federation volunteered to help pay for any outstanding Limusa subscriptions.

Gina left Limusa in November 2018 and was only admitted to hospital in January. Many of us were still hoping that this was just a minor ailment.

He had a lot to contribute and like many leaders who were not elected in many congresses of Cosatu and its affiliated unions in 2018,  we were still planning to find better ways of utilising his knowledge and experience. It is sad that the painful death of Gina is being used to malign and vilify the federation and peddle outlandish conspiracies. 

We will remember him as a resilient and formidable worker leader untouched by self-pity and dedicated to emancipating the workers and building a stronger Cosatu.

We can say with confidence that his memory and example will live forever. The deftness, discipline and grace of his achievements will continue to inspire us all.

Sizwe Pamla
Cosatu spokesperson

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Cosatu turned a blind eye to veteran unionist

The federation has lauded Cedric Gina after his death but failed this prominent leader when he was at his most vulnerable
Opinion
1 day ago

Renowned unionist Cedric Gina dies

Gina died in Addington hospital in Durban on Monday, following an illness
National
3 days ago

Limusa members strike at Toyota supplier

The union is fighting for recognition at all Toyota facilities and affiliates, but the company says Limusa has failed to meet the 30% worker ...
National
1 year ago

Cosatu has 50-50 gender representation in its upcoming leadership

The union federation is keeping its secretarial unit in its current form to ensure continuity in the wake of changes within the presidency
National
4 months ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Look who’s talking!
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Potentially damaging splits hit ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUMKILE MONDI: Zille’s liberalism delivers ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TIM COHEN: What to make of the Maria Ramos ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Why Zille’s call for tax revolt is ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Cosatu turned a blind eye to veteran unionist
Opinion / Columnists

Renowned unionist Cedric Gina dies
National

Renowned unionist Cedric Gina lauded
National / Labour

Zwelinzima Vavi plays down alleged assault on a Numsa cleaner
National

Cosatu has 50-50 gender representation in its upcoming leadership
National

Limusa members strike at Toyota supplier
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.