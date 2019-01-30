LETTER: SA backs Venezuela in UN vote

SA voted against a US resolution at the UN Security Council to declare Juan Guaidó as the president of Venezuela, citing it as an unconstitutional change of government.

With its vote, SA sided with other well-known constitutionalist states such as China, Cuba, Nicaragua and Russia.

Behind this decision may have been the oft-ignored good side of incumbent President Nicolás Maduro’s Venezuela. For example: no problem with illegal immigrants wanting to get into the country; regular salary increases of 100% a day to keep up with inflation; and absolutely no problem with the health risks associated with obesity because of the Maduro no-food diet.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

