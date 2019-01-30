LETTER: Myeni race card passé

What qualifications does Dudu Myeni, former chair of SAA, have, other than a personal relationship with former president Jacob Zuma?

Her name was mentioned in evidence by Angelo Agrizzi as receiving money from Bosasa. Myeni, in turn has accused Agrizzi of being “a bitter racist”. If that is her defence, she should not have disclosed it so spontaneously. Rather, she should surprise the prosecution with it when she is charged.

The leasing deal in which she wanted to embroil SAA with Airbus a few years ago was so cockamamie, that the plug was pulled at the last minute by the Treasury. One wonders how Myeni managed to hold on to her position for so long.

The beans are being spilt by witnesses and I’m afraid the race card is now passé. It won’t work because it’s old hat.

Unsurprisingly, Zuma’s name was also mentioned. Myeni may, in due course, share the same dock as her friend, Jacob. That would be entertaining.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff