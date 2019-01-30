LETTER: Eskom must come clean on its risks

I don't want to add more grief to Eskom's already overwhelming misery, but at the same time I think we are owed full disclosure of the risks attached to the authority's future.

An engineer friend of mine, now sadly deceased, spent most of his working life designing equipment for General Electric's nuclear energy programme. He told me that current methods of generating power from a controlled nuclear reaction had all sorts of nasty by-products. These included serious effects on the mechanical integrity of metal components used in and in association with reactors that generate the steam used to spin the turbines and generators.

The result of this deterioration is that a nuclear power station has a limited life of 40-70 years from the date when it first became operative (this applies to Koeberg). At that point it has to be decommissioned to avoid catastrophe. There is no alternative.

He also told me that the cost of decommissioning a nuclear plant is about twice its initial cost. This is due partly due to the very careful control of the times spent in the vicinity of the plant by the personnel involved, which multiplies labour cost enormously.

Has Eskom's future budgetary need been informed by this horrible problem? If not, are we to be confronted some day with what Sir Winston Churchill called KBO ("keep buggering on") in the hope that something will turn up to avoid this cost? I hope not, but we do need to know.

John Logan

Kenilworth