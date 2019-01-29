LETTER: Mboweni should increase corporate tax, reduce dividend tax

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will be tabling his maiden budget speech on February 20. His biggest headache will be to increase revenue for the fiscus during these negative economic conditions.

To simultaneously increase tax revenues and stimulate growth, he should increase corporate tax from 28% to 35% but reduce the dividend tax to 12%. There will be more cash in the fiscus to fund stimulus thanks to the 35% corporate tax. In effect, most companies actually pay less than 28% due to tax schemes.

Due to high dividend tax, corporate SA tends to hoard cash. If the dividend tax rate drops, they will pay more dividends and increase disposable cash to individuals. These individuals will, in turn, spend more on consumption and increase their personal investments.

Consequently, this will ignite economic growth and some invested funds will be channelled to infrastructure development. Currently, companies pay 20% of earnings in dividends while 20 years ago they paid 80%.

Rabelani Dagada

Johannesburg