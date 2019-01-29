Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mboweni should increase corporate tax, reduce dividend tax

Finance minister’s biggest headache in the budget will be to increase revenue for the fiscus at a time when economic conditions are weak

29 January 2019 - 05:03
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will be tabling his maiden budget speech on February 20. His biggest headache will be to increase revenue for the fiscus during these negative economic conditions.

To simultaneously increase tax revenues and stimulate growth, he should increase corporate tax from 28% to 35% but reduce the dividend tax to 12%. There will be more cash in the fiscus to fund stimulus thanks to the 35% corporate tax. In effect, most companies actually pay less than 28% due to tax schemes.

Due to high dividend tax, corporate SA tends to hoard cash. If the dividend tax rate drops, they will pay more dividends and increase disposable cash to individuals. These individuals will, in turn, spend more on consumption and increase their personal investments.

Consequently, this will ignite economic growth and some invested funds will be channelled to infrastructure development. Currently, companies pay 20% of earnings in dividends while 20 years ago they paid 80%.

Rabelani Dagada
Johannesburg

HILARY JOFFE: Improved state focus needed to exploit agri-export potential

Agriculture accounts for less than 2.5% of GDP. But it has significant potential to grow
Opinion
2 days ago

Explained: the ANC’s economic policy pitfalls

The ANC election manifesto is either an innocuous wish list or an unsettling reminder that some of what the party’s members want would ruin the ...
Features
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa should forget the consensus and push on with fixing the economy

SA cannot afford to wait until the elections for change
Opinion
19 days ago

Treasury outlines process to appoint new Sars boss

The Treasury confirmed the re-appointment of Mark Kingon as acting commissioner, pending the appointment of a permanent commissioner
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: What’s sweeter than a Scorpion sting?
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Now is the right time for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
The importance of the 5-15-75 rule for your ...
Opinion
4.
ALLAN GREENBLO: PIC’s conduct in SA Home Loans ...
Opinion
5.
FRED KHUMALO: Angelo Agrizzi hits the high notes
Opinion / A Moveable Feast

Related Articles

Reserve Bank will defend its mandate and independence, says governor
National

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa should forget the consensus and push on with fixing the ...
Opinion / Editorials

Africans firmly at the helm at the Treasury
National

Sars moves to establish dedicated unit for illicit economy
National

Judge Davis wants further probe into profit shifting in SA
National

Treasury outlines process to appoint new Sars boss
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.