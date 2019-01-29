Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA chases votes it will never win

Party should offer an alternative to the ANC based on clear thinking and rational, forward-looking policies

29 January 2019 - 05:03
Former DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya. Picture: FACEBOOK
Former DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya. Picture: FACEBOOK

I have to agree with Natasha Marrian (DA in urgent need of inclusive strategies, January 25). There is something seriously amiss with the DA in the strategy department, and the resignation of Gwen Ngwenya somewhat confirms that.

While they have a good factual story to tell of their record in government, they continually drift off message with side issues and unforced errors and are reduced to defending themselves.

Look at their attitude to race politics. Surveys tell us that racism is well down the list of priorities among all race groups, and yet the DA have allowed the ANC to lead it by the nose on the basis of a dozen nasty incidents involving stupid or simple-minded individuals, or those completely manufactured by the ANC and fellow travellers. The latest and most egregious example was  the Schweizer-Reneke school matter.

On such occasions, instead of dealing with it rationally, the DA have spluttered and blustered and hopped on board every virtuous bandwagon that passes. The DA  leadership should learn something from Cape Town mayor Dan Plato, who shut down the manufactured narrative that blacks were not tolerated on Clifton beach by calmly showing the TV camera shots of the everyday  peaceful multiracial scene.

In my view, the DA is chasing the votes they will never get. The party is not  offering a home to the underestimated middle class, aware black voters who are sick of the ANC and are looking for something honest and different. The DA should offer a clear alternative to the ANC based on clear thinking and rational, forward-looking policies and not be side-tracked by predictable accusations of racism.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town​

NATASHA MARRIAN: DA continues to shoot itself in the foot as it hobbles from one crisis to another

Fallout from Gwen Ngwenya's resignation is the latest in a long list of signs that SA’s main opposition party is losing its grip
Opinion
4 days ago

Behind DA policy chief Gwen Ngwenya’s sudden exit

Ngwenya leaves her post in part over differences with the party leadership over black economic empowerment
Politics
4 days ago

Don’t misread the DA and misdiagnose realities, please

The DA has been tested over the last year, but it has managed to grow its governance footprint and expand its support base, writes Solly Malatsi
Opinion
1 day ago

The DA does not take policy seriously, Gwen Ngwenya says

The DA's former head of policy says there were insufficient resources available to result in a policy outcome she could ‘be proud to be associated ...
National
4 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Can ANC turn around poor track record on jobs?

Business and labour are questioning the governing party's jobs plans unveiled in its election manifesto
Politics
12 days ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: What’s sweeter than a Scorpion sting?
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Now is the right time for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
The importance of the 5-15-75 rule for your ...
Opinion
4.
ALLAN GREENBLO: PIC’s conduct in SA Home Loans ...
Opinion
5.
FRED KHUMALO: Angelo Agrizzi hits the high notes
Opinion / A Moveable Feast

Related Articles

NATASHA MARRIAN: DA continues to shoot itself in the foot as it hobbles from ...
Opinion / Columnists

Don’t misread the DA and misdiagnose realities, please
Opinion

Behind DA policy chief Gwen Ngwenya’s sudden exit
Politics

The DA does not take policy seriously, Gwen Ngwenya says
National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Can ANC turn around poor track record on jobs?
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.