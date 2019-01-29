LETTER: DA chases votes it will never win

I have to agree with Natasha Marrian (DA in urgent need of inclusive strategies, January 25). There is something seriously amiss with the DA in the strategy department, and the resignation of Gwen Ngwenya somewhat confirms that.

While they have a good factual story to tell of their record in government, they continually drift off message with side issues and unforced errors and are reduced to defending themselves.

Look at their attitude to race politics. Surveys tell us that racism is well down the list of priorities among all race groups, and yet the DA have allowed the ANC to lead it by the nose on the basis of a dozen nasty incidents involving stupid or simple-minded individuals, or those completely manufactured by the ANC and fellow travellers. The latest and most egregious example was the Schweizer-Reneke school matter.

On such occasions, instead of dealing with it rationally, the DA have spluttered and blustered and hopped on board every virtuous bandwagon that passes. The DA leadership should learn something from Cape Town mayor Dan Plato, who shut down the manufactured narrative that blacks were not tolerated on Clifton beach by calmly showing the TV camera shots of the everyday peaceful multiracial scene.

In my view, the DA is chasing the votes they will never get. The party is not offering a home to the underestimated middle class, aware black voters who are sick of the ANC and are looking for something honest and different. The DA should offer a clear alternative to the ANC based on clear thinking and rational, forward-looking policies and not be side-tracked by predictable accusations of racism.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town​