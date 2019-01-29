LETTER: Allow Zimbabweans in diaspora to vote

There has been much talk from the scheming politicians as to how Zimbabwe can be helped, ranging from lifting sanctions (finance minister Tito Mboweni) to monetary bailouts (minister of international relations Lindiwe Sisulu). All of which play into the hands of thieves who govern the country and will not achieve anything.

Lifting sanctions will very definitely help business, but it is the thieves who own and control most businesses that still run, who will make even more illicit money.

Monetary bailouts, paid for by the South African taxpayer, will also be used to buy strategic inputs such as fuel etc, which are all owned by the thieves in power.

Who on earth would have recommended lifting sanctions or monetary bailouts for apartheid?

Eureka! What about the most simplest of ideas which our beloved ANC hypocritical politicians seems to have conveniently forgotten about?

Why not allow all Zimbabweans living abroad and who have been forced to leave due to the economic catastrophe that the thieves have created, the ability to simply vote.

One man, one vote. It’s the only way forward. Regime change.

Peter Stenslunde

Milnerton