LETTER: Zuma's betrayal is behind our problems

Tom Eaton’s column on corruption leaves two issues hanging in the air Look at the scoreboard: Guptas still in the lead, January 22). Firstly, he mentions the R300,000 per month allegedly paid to Jacob Zuma by Gavin Watson, and compares it to the zillions stolen by Zuma’s goons, making him sound like a small fish in a sea of corruption. And secondly, Eaton echoes the doubts of many people (journalists in particular) about Agrizzi’s integrity.

On the first issue, Zuma’s tax-free R300,000 per month may not seem like much in the context of the plague of corruption the country faces, but to properly assess his part in it all we need to consider the reverse situation.

If Zuma had chosen to be an honest president, combating corruption and adopting the principles of Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore, we could have been on a wave of prosperity today. Instead he used his presidential powers to promote massive corruption, and as a result the country today faces nothing less than bankruptcy.

Zuma’s betrayal of his presidential oath of office is the main reason for the sorry spectacle that our country faces, and is the reason why his activities may render him guilty of treason, and why he deserves to spend the rest of his days in prison.

I would like to say much more about the evidence Agrizzi has been giving, but this is not the time or the place to do so. What I will say is that the public, and journalists, should suspend judgment on Agrizzi and spare us the moralising.

John Price

