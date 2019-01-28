LETTER: Leadership vacuum is SA's biggest challenge today

Constant reports of corruption give the impression our country is being run mafia style. It’s like our government is run by a cartel that is deliberately creating a state of lawlessness.

Yet SA faces the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality. The land reform process has been slow and people are getting more frustrated by the day. There has been talk of expropriation without compensation, but with all the corruption one has to ask who is pulling the strings, and why.

I agree with the notion that skewed landownership undermines agricultural development and food security. The notion that the landless are not interested in farming is a fallacy. But the exorbitant prices paid out of the fiscus have not contributed towards accelerated land reform and the redress of past atrocities.

We know that in some instances there have been problems of collusion between department officials and farmers, badly distorting land prices. The Special Investigating Unit uncovered corruption involving millions in grants issued under the department’s land-reform programme.

Moral defects, distrust, abuse of power and privilege, misuse of resources, corruption and hypocrisy have become more associated with our leaders today than at any other time in history. We are entering a sad period of moral decay and total disregard of the rule of law.

Yet, there is no greater need in our 21st century than effective, competent leadership. The number one need in SA today is not money, social programmes or even new governments. It is quality, morally disciplined, principle-centred leadership. The 21st century’s greatest challenge is its leadership vacuum.

Tshepo Diale

Nkwe Estate

