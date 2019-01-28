LETTER: Democratic confusion

There seems, in the few African countries I visit, a general misapprehension about how modern democratic states function.

There is a sense that the incumbent political parties (normally the great liberation parties of the past) for all their flaws know how to keep the lights on (most of the time) and water in the pipes. General disillusionment with the incumbent and the poor performance of governing politicians taints all politicians. All politicians are then mistrusted — they seem to be only in politics for personal gain.

This disillusionment with politicians in general is confused with the misapprehension that the incumbent politicians are actually the guys who keep the power on and the water in the pipes. While they are lining their pockets and dozing off in parliament, they take time out to manage the oversee operations at Eskom. The unfortunate outcome of this is that the worse things get, the more likely they are going to vote for the incumbent.

At least the lights are still on, the thinking goes. If we vote for opposition party X the lights may go out. So no matter what virtues an opposition party may have it will not be given a chance by a large majority of the voters.

I strongly urge opposition parties in SA to take the time to correct this misapprehension in the phrasing of their election campaigns and not get drawn into mud-slinging.

I also want to stress that government ministers are political appointees and don’t actually run the institutions of government — they run themselves.

Benjamin Cockram

Kensington