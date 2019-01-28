LETTER: SA cannot underwrite the status quo in Zimbabwe

Your editorial on what assistance the government can muster to save a failing — in effect Mugabe mark two — version of Zimbabwe, was commendable (What does SA do about Zimbabwe? January 24). The “trick”, as you put it, is far simpler than the options put forward.

First, there must be an agreement to set up a government of national unity that will stay in place until the country can introduce its own currency in a stabilised economy. Second, the entire finance ministry must be outsourced to the World Bank, which has the discipline to prioritise expenditure that will get the economy going. Third, bring back the farmers (those who are still interested) to kick-start agriculture, which was once the bedrock of the economy. Finally, do what Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia did — lock up all the plunderers, including Grace Mugabe, in a hotel and force them under threat to repatriate money they stole.

Ironically, a similar prescription would suit our country as well, including sending the proposed legislation of land nationalisation to the dustbin of history, where it belongs.

The soft coup now taking place in Venezuela, underwritten by the US and Brazil, should send notice to African despots that the new Trump world order will not tolerate wealth destruction in the name of stolen democracies.

SA cannot underwrite a continuation of the status quo in Zimbabwe. The decline could have been halted more than a decade ago when Thabo Mbeki had the opportunity.

John Catsicas

Via e-mail