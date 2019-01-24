LETTER: Van der Dussen a bright light in the deepening gloom

Amid the deepening gloom — indeed, fast-approaching nightfall — of SA’s degenerating economic, political and drought-stricken landscape, there was a shining lamppost of cricketing hope at Kingsmead during Tuesday’s ODI against Pakistan. It was newcomer Rassie van der Dussen.

Not being a follower of domestic T20 or 50-over cricket matches, I had heard virtually nothing about this bloke until I watched him batting in the second one-dayer. It was a complete revelation: here is a talent every bit in the mould of the legendary Barry Richards, not quite as flamboyant as the majestic Graeme Pollock, maybe not yet as imperious as AB de Villiers — but he clearly has all the makings of the truly great strikers of cricket balls.

Never once did he look flustered in the face of a mesmerising spin attack by young Shadab Khan — himself an enticing prospect in any future Pakistan attack — but he so obviously relished the engagement! Khan had completely bamboozled the other SA batsmen, including our very own and very fortunate buccaneer Andile Phehlukwayo. (I counted at least six lives during his 69 not out, but God bless him anyway!)

Okay, Van der Dussen is barely 22 years old, but it surely doesn’t reflect well on SA’s selectors that he wasn’t given a shout during the Test series. My only hope is that this talented youngster is not disadvantaged by skin colour and he is given every opportunity to display his talents at Test level as soon as possible. Thankfully there are a number of very classy “players of colour” who pick themselves in any national team and need no quota-imposed criteria to make it.

David Southey

Johannesburg