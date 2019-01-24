Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Uniform crossword delight

24 January 2019 - 05:02
What a wonderful New Year present I received when opening my favourite page of Business Day on Tuesday to discover to my delight that all three crosswords were the same uniform size and no favouritism was shown by making one unacceptably small.

I’ve been contacting you regularly moaning about this and it improves for a while and then gradually one starts shrinking, usually the 30-minute one, which is the hardest. Thanks a million, and please let us keep this gift permanently. 

Yours tongue in cheek,

Molly Jayes
Via e-mail

