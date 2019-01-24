LETTER: SA needs a third way and strong leadership to prosper

In our world of yellow jackets and Brexiteers there are ever-rising populist demands that must be met out of a lowering ceiling of what is possible. The government counting-houses do not contain the treasure people hope they do. The cost of employment cannot exceed the value produced from employment. Technologies are taking away jobs and will rapidly destroy those jobs that are overpriced.

In Greece, a terrible price has been exacted on those who thought the state was a milk cow. In Venezuela that price cannot be paid by a populace whose days of expectation were all too short. When a people’s confidence in a better future is replaced by an urgency to grab what it can, a death spiral follows. To see a Zimbabwean mother and her young children searching in the dust for fallen grain is beyond distressing.

We in SA have not only the same dilemma but one made infinitely more intractable by our history. And as if that isn’t bad enough, we exacerbate the problem with empty promises that cannot be met and futile laws that cannot be enforced. The situation cries out for leadership, but one not eviscerated by politics.

We have all the building blocks at hand. We have a population that could be strengthened, not divided, by its differences. But we need a new attitude, a third way. We cannot forget the past, nor would we wish to. But we should expect of those with skills to multiply them generously and those with a willingness to work to learn them hungrily. We need two people with jobs in a family, not one or none. Our reward would be a prosperity not seen in Africa.

Our situation is not unlike the aftermath of a war. The idea of a Marshall Plan of sorts is not beyond imagining. Nor is some kind of UN or EU involvement in strengthening our policing and administration.

Barry Hay

Parktown North