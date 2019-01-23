Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pay Banyana bonuses

23 January 2019 - 05:02
Banyana Banyana training. Picture: DOMINIC PREUSS
Banyana Banyana training. Picture: DOMINIC PREUSS

The debacle of bonuses not yet being paid by the SA Football Association (Safa) to the Banyana Banyana team demonstrates how SA’s football authorities are running the country’s soccer into the ground.

 Its mismanagement and maladministration date back decades, evident in the failure of Bafana Bafana to qualify for major soccer showpieces either on the continent or elsewhere in the world.

We celebrated as a nation when Banyana finished second in the African Women’s Cup of Nations and thus for the first time qualified for the Women’s Wold Cup 2019 in France. Corporate SA needs to come to the party and support women’s soccer in our country, despite Safa’s ineptness.

The association makes empty promises and fails to deliver on them. It has not only taken Banyana for a ride, it is taking the SA public for granted. 

It is time for change in Safa’s administration. We can’t let things continue as they are. Football is being systemically destroyed in this country. We now need women and men who have the desire and vision to take our football to greater heights. Banyana deserve better and their bonuses must be paid.

Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina
Via e-mail

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Look at the scoreboard: Guptas still ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Lots of money. Absolutely no class
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
LETTER: Zimbabwe has been destroyed
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: PIC inquiry will be the most ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
WILF MBANGA: Zimbabwe spirals out of control as ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Banyana coach to shuffle her pack for Sweden
Sport / Soccer

Banyana to play in honour of struggle icons
Sport / Soccer

Banyana’s Kgatlana scores big at 2018 Caf Awards
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.