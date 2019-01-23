LETTER: Pay Banyana bonuses

The debacle of bonuses not yet being paid by the SA Football Association (Safa) to the Banyana Banyana team demonstrates how SA’s football authorities are running the country’s soccer into the ground.

Its mismanagement and maladministration date back decades, evident in the failure of Bafana Bafana to qualify for major soccer showpieces either on the continent or elsewhere in the world.

We celebrated as a nation when Banyana finished second in the African Women’s Cup of Nations and thus for the first time qualified for the Women’s Wold Cup 2019 in France. Corporate SA needs to come to the party and support women’s soccer in our country, despite Safa’s ineptness.

The association makes empty promises and fails to deliver on them. It has not only taken Banyana for a ride, it is taking the SA public for granted.

It is time for change in Safa’s administration. We can’t let things continue as they are. Football is being systemically destroyed in this country. We now need women and men who have the desire and vision to take our football to greater heights. Banyana deserve better and their bonuses must be paid.

Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina

Via e-mail