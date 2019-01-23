LETTER: Caseload overload

The labour department was alerted to a possible 15% to 20% increase in caseload as a result of the imposition of the national minimum wage. I personally alerted the labour minister to this more than 12 months ago (CCMA's load to rise due to minimum wage cases, January 18).

These figures were confirmed by the CCMA senior commissioner, and again about six months before the legislation was passed I implored the minister to approach the treasury to ascertain whether it could allocate more funds to help the commission deal with an increased work load.

The CCMA does not have enough finance to employ, train and upskill commissioners. It is already operating at close to full capacity, and a further 15% burden could threaten the entire operation.

The labour department has put added pressure on the CCMA by pushing queries and disputes on to the CCMA that it should be dealing with itself but cannot because its inspectorate is nonfunctional.

It will be a shame if the CCMA also becomes dysfunctional because it has too much on its plate. Before the national minimum wage was passed, the department's 1,600 inspectors were already inadequate to monitor and enforce our labour legislation.

The majority of businesses never see a labour inspector, and thousands of businesses are completely noncompliant as a result. Many employers are not even registered with the department.

By continuously making more, increasingly complex regulations and legislation, we are merely encouraging businesses to attempt to fly under the radar.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA shadow labour minister