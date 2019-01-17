Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Taxing rich whites will help solve injustice

Land should also be expropriated at or close to the market price

17 January 2019 - 05:01 Willem Cronje

The letter titled Ramaphosa’s Brexit, on January 15, points out that land expropriation without compensation may be well handled. However, a poison fatal to business cannot be well handled. It remains a poison.

Business, the only part of SA that works, is a function of competitive markets. If the government decrees that certain property is worth zero, it risks throwing markets overboard, and with this the SA economy. After all, if property is degraded or abandoned, the market itself will discount its value. There is no need for the government intervention.

Whatever the political drivers of land expropriation, there is a much better way: expropriate land at or close to market prices, as is the norm internationally, but without compensating whites overall. This would be far less damaging than destroying the market.

How would this be done? Simple, if unpalatable: impose a land expropriation surcharge of 10% on all taxable income exceeding, say, R1m per annum. This would garner several billion rand while impacting only the rich, most of whom are white. There would, of course, be quite a number of  blacks in that brackets, but they are hardly those who suffer the most today for the inequities of the past.

If whites must pay for the sins of their ancestors — assuming this informs land expropriation without compensation  — it is better by far that rich whites in general (and, unavoidably, rich blacks) carry the burden, and not just a few thousand farmers. And, critically, this would be done via the tax system, with no adverse impact on the allocation of resources in the economy.

Our personal tax burden is already high. However, a tax surcharge would be easily the least economically damaging way to effect redress in respect of the land question.

Willem Cronje, Free State

LETTER: Land expropriation without compensation is Cyril Ramaphosa’s Brexit

Much like Theresa May, he is the implementer of a populist and ill-conceived policy providing no solutions to his country’s real problems, says the DA
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: UBS is misguided in upbeat take on expropriation

Expropriation debate has already hurt the economy, as Ramaphosa’s investment envoys have indicated
Opinion
2 days ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Make-or-break year for SA politics

An election year, we hope, will answer some of our most burning questions: will expropriation without compensation deal the fatal blow to our ...
Politics
1 day ago

World’s largest wealth manager believes land expropriation will be handled ‘sufficiently well’

Despite lingering doubts over the land reform plan, President Cyril Ramaphosa is seen as a safe pair of hands
National
3 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: ANC manifesto highlights need for vigilance over Reserve Bank independence

With the first interest-rate decision of 2019 due this week, the monetary policy committee would have been watching happenings at the Fed with ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Cutting through the noise of land expropriation without compensation

Independent legal analyst Phephelaphi Dube cuts through the noise of ‘land expropriation without compensation’
Features
5 days ago

Most read

1.
JOHN DLUDLU: Mildred Oliphant’s R2bn elephant in ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Out-of-touch Mnangagwa absent as ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The unfathomable depth of the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Home affairs cellphone ban a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
France and SA: two countries gripped by protests ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Land expropriation without compensation is Cyril Ramaphosa’s Brexit
Opinion / Letters

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Make-or-break year for SA politics
Politics

World’s largest wealth manager believes land expropriation will be handled ...
National

Cutting through the noise of land expropriation without compensation
Features

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The unfathomable depth of the ANC’s denial
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.