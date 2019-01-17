LETTER: Taxing rich whites will help solve injustice

The letter titled Ramaphosa’s Brexit, on January 15, points out that land expropriation without compensation may be well handled. However, a poison fatal to business cannot be well handled. It remains a poison.

Business, the only part of SA that works, is a function of competitive markets. If the government decrees that certain property is worth zero, it risks throwing markets overboard, and with this the SA economy. After all, if property is degraded or abandoned, the market itself will discount its value. There is no need for the government intervention.

Whatever the political drivers of land expropriation, there is a much better way: expropriate land at or close to market prices, as is the norm internationally, but without compensating whites overall. This would be far less damaging than destroying the market.

How would this be done? Simple, if unpalatable: impose a land expropriation surcharge of 10% on all taxable income exceeding, say, R1m per annum. This would garner several billion rand while impacting only the rich, most of whom are white. There would, of course, be quite a number of blacks in that brackets, but they are hardly those who suffer the most today for the inequities of the past.

If whites must pay for the sins of their ancestors — assuming this informs land expropriation without compensation — it is better by far that rich whites in general (and, unavoidably, rich blacks) carry the burden, and not just a few thousand farmers. And, critically, this would be done via the tax system, with no adverse impact on the allocation of resources in the economy.

Our personal tax burden is already high. However, a tax surcharge would be easily the least economically damaging way to effect redress in respect of the land question.

Willem Cronje, Free State