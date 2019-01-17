Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA helped despotic Zimbabwean leaders stay in power

SA' culpability for the Zimbabwe crisis extends far beyond quiet diplomacy.

17 January 2019 - 05:01 Frans Cronje
People run at a protest as barricades burn during rainfall in Harare, Zimbabwe January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People run at a protest as barricades burn during rainfall in Harare, Zimbabwe January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Your editorial (Out of touch as country burns, January 16), argues for SA to play a prominent role in resolving the latest crisis in Zimbabwe. SA, however, has neither the standing nor the inclination to do so.

SA'sculpability for the Zimbabwe crisis extends far beyond quiet diplomacy. The government and the ANC actively aided and abetted Zanu-PF in wrecking property rights in that country, which in turn cleared the way for the destruction of the rule of law.

Throughout the collapse of Zimbabwe’s economy, Zanu-PF leaders have received rousing ovations in SA.ANC leaders, government officials and cabinet ministers, many of whom are still in positions of power, spoke loudly in defence of their Zimbabwean colleagues, both here and abroad. Many in the South African media and in civil society provided a following wind by writing about how Zimbabwe’s land policies would bring “justice” to that country, just as they do about the SA government’s expropriation policies today.

You say that Emmerson Mnangagwa is “out of touch”. Another read is that, in stepping out of his country at this time, shutting down the internet, seeking assistance from Russia, and unleashing domestic terror on dissidents, he shows he has a very good sense of the mood on the ground. In addressing the needs of his people, he is certainly out of touch.

But does that distinguish him from the ANC and the SA government? Read the ANC election manifesto and you find state-owned pharmaceutical firms, land expropriation, sovereign wealth funds, more racial edicts and related dirigiste intervention in the economy wherever you look.

None of this is what South Africans need to grow the economy and find jobs. But more than anything else, Zimbabwe’s salvation does not lie in the SA government for the reason that, in its expropriation without compensation policy, our government is championing at home what is in principle the very policy that still lies at the heart of Zimbabwe’s crises.

Frans Cronje CEO, Institute of Race Relations

EDITORIAL: Out-of-touch Mnangagwa absent as Zimbabwe burns

While the president was in Russia, ostensibly to seek loans to help revive the economy, there is no indication such help will be forthcoming
Opinion
1 day ago

Opposition MDC calls on Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in Zimbabwe crisis

The violent shutdown follows a more than 100% increase in the price of fuel which hit as President Emmerson Mnangagwa visits Russia
World
1 day ago

Russia’s Alrosa returns to mine in Zimbabwe

CEO Sergey Ivanov says the leading gem producer will develop new  operations with the support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government
Companies
2 days ago

Zimbabwe fuel-hike protests turn violent‚ ‘overwhelm police’

Water cannons and teargas proved no deterrent to the angry and emboldened protesters who sent police retreating back to their stations
World
2 days ago

By killing the internet, Zimbabwe kills commerce and lights

Most people use Econet’s cellphone payment system for daily transactions, and to buy electricity in units
World
1 day ago

Zimbabweans rage as Mnangagwa lifts petrol price to over R46/litre

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says prices of fuel have doubled to tackle a shortfall caused by increased fuel usage and ‘rampant’ illegal trading
World
2 days ago

