LETTER: No agreement to grant total exemptions to minimum wage

The article by Claire Bisseker (Exemption clause threatens success of minimum wage, January 15), refers. The article bears some inaccuracies and misdiagnoses the rationale for the exemption thresholds contained in the national minimum wage regulations recently published by the minister of labour.

The allegations of bad faith levelled against the minister and department officials regarding reneging on an agreement to grant total exemptions to certain categories of business is devoid of all truth, as the ministry is not aware of an existence of such an agreement, nor seen a copy.

Notwithstanding the fact that drafting regulations is a prerogative of the minister, in this case the minister went out of her way and consulted all social partners of her intentions to publish regulations and how the contents thereof would be structured.

The minister did apply her mind on all submissions that were received, including those from business, and opted to protect the minimum wage for vulnerable workers by maintaining the threshold. Removing the threshold on exemptions carries the real risk of rubbishing the very essence of a national minimum wage and will act against all social justice ideals that all social partners are striving for.

The postulation by this article that these exemptions will yield job losses and noncompliance is a premature “autopsy” and dangerous as it cannot be backed by any empirical evidence. The ministry wishes to state that social partners have committed themselves to adhere to the legitimately agreed national minimum, which will be collectively monitored for compliance.

The premature prediction of doom by the article is something that all social partners should discourage as just another attempt to pour cold water on one of the significant endeavours to uplift the lives of over 6-million workers this national minimum wage is intended to uplift.

Sithembele Tshwete, media liaison officer, ministry of labour