LETTER: Minister does not have best interests of small businesses

Labour minister should grant as many exemptions as possible to small business to bring them into the formal economy

17 January 2019 - 05:00
Labour minister Mildred Oliphant. Picture: GCIS
“Too many exemptions' in new wage laws”, the headline reads in your January 11 edition. To the contrary, I believe the exemption process is onerous, cumbersome and almost impossible for small business to complete. 

When one looks at the regulations, one gets the distinct impression that minister of labour Mildred Oliphant is trying to make it as difficult as possible for businesses to obtain the exemptions. For instance, businesses will have to disclose full financial statements for three years. Many of the small business I have interacted with  hardly have a set of books, let alone full financial statements. Many of these businesses aren’t even registered.

The minister has a fantastic ability to miss any opportunity.  If small businesses were granted the exemption after an interview, this would mean that they would at least come into “the net”. Once these businesses are in the net, one can start getting them registered and eventually rely on them to be tax payers. 

I have a strong belief that there are thousands of small businesses in SA that have been very effectively hiding themselves from the fiscus. If only the minister had some common sense, she would team up with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and grant as many exemptions as possible to small business to bring them into the formal economy. 

Many of the small businesses also tell me that the chances of them ever getting reported or seeing a labour inspector is almost nil. They ask me why they should be encouraged to register anywhere at all.

Furthermore, the minister has seen fit not to request more money from the fiscus to train more labour inspectors and has certainly not enabled the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to be able to cope with what is going to be a large influx of complaints.

One starts to think that we are living in wonderland.

Michael Bagraim, DA MP

