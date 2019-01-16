Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa needs to put country before party

President has six tasks to prove his commitment to reconciliation and the constitution

16 January 2019 - 05:00
A street vendor sells regalia depicting President Cyril Ramaphosa outside the venue for the ANC's 107th anniversary celebrations at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on January 12, 2019. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
A street vendor sells regalia depicting President Cyril Ramaphosa outside the venue for the ANC's 107th anniversary celebrations at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on January 12, 2019. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

It is increasingly clear that President Cyril Ramaphosa is confronted with the same situation as previous ANC leaders who put the party before the constitution and SA. The months ahead in the run-up to the general election will be a barometer of the ANC we can expect in government after the election.

The cause of the deep division of SA was diagnosed in one paragraph in the National Development Plan of 2012: Our nation building effort has been more difficult in periods of slower economic growth. SA cannot afford a downward spiral that sharpens social tensions. A formal social compact may help to strengthen the alignment between growth, development and nation building, generating a virtuous circle.”

The challenge to Ramaphosa in the coming months is sixfold:

  1. To put his expertise as head of state before the political dishonesty characteristic of his party.
  2. To demonstrate that he can be the leader of all South Africans, also white South Africans who want to ensure that the country functions successfully.
  3. To enable the revival of the ANC’s nonracial dream and principles of freedom instead of a party that itself applies racism and discrimination. 
  4. To focus on finding a solution in working on the emotional land issue. Expropriation without compensation cannot be successful. Despite the president’s assurances, it is even less likely that it can be implemented by a government that has already failed in numerous other areas.
  5. To acknowledge that the ANC in its 25 years in office is an accessory to the problems that we experience today. Too often apartheid is still made the scapegoat. 
  6. To handle any processes involving land with absolute honesty and integrity.

The ANC and its leadership  are obliged to display commitment to SA, our constitution and reconciliation. 

Jaco Schoeman, Chair, Afrikanerbond

