Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why I don’t want to vote in the elections

15 January 2019 - 05:00
Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa during the election manifesto launch of the ANC in Durban on January 12 2019. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
When I tell people that I am considering not voting in the elections I typically get the response: “That is irresponsible. What if everyone didn’t vote?”

Well, if everyone didn’t vote then the political system would collapse and we would get the radical change we badly need, wouldn’t we?

The fact of the matter is that most people will vote and my little protest, should I choose not to vote, would make no difference to the outcome. What it will do is keep my integrity intact and allow me to sleep at night knowing that I have not had a hand in voting some lying sleazeball into a job where he or she can steal from the people of this country.

Any way you look at it, that, ladies and gentlemen, to a greater or lesser extent, is what politicians do.

James Drew
Via e-mail

