Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No alternative to ANC

It will take time before the majority of voters endorse ‘status quo’ opposition parties such as the DA

15 January 2019 - 05:00

This is an election year, and political parties will soon be campaigning for votes. During this time proponents of regime change will attempt to convince voters that opposition parties have the muscle to dethrone the ANC. 

Nothing could be further from the truth. Not because the ANC will “rule until Jesus returns”, but simply because the voters to whom the ANC is the Messiah will not be easily swayed that parties with zero track records in fighting for liberation and human rights can outperform the ANC’s record.

Truth be told, it will be some time before the majority of voters in SA endorse “status quo” opposition parties such as the DA.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi
Via e-mail

NEELS BLOM: Civil disobedience beside the pond is getting more attractive

It would be naive to believe in the ANC's manifesto promises because the reality is overwhelming
Opinion
1 day ago

ANC promises to create 275,000 jobs per year

The ruling party has honed in on employment as it seeks to woo the electorate ahead of this year's elections
National
2 days ago

LETTER: ANC can self-correct

The ANC has the capacity to carry on the legacy of building a better life for all people
Opinion
1 day ago

IEC hopes not all of almost 300 registered parties will contest in elections

The commission will meet with the president soon to ‘plead’ with him to announce a date for the poll
National
4 days ago

LETTER: ANC’s two decades of ‘jobs solutions’

The only answer the ANC can come up with is ‘you will see when the president unveils the manifesto’
Opinion
4 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Mzwanele Manyi so often gets it wrong but he is on the money about the ANC

The governing party is exhausted — and it now has a seemingly unsolvable conundrum and contradiction at its very core
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

1.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ ...
Opinion
2.
CAROL PATON: ANC’s manifesto is more of a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: We come in pieces: making sense of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
New social justice creed puts UCT at the ...
Opinion

Related Articles

NEELS BLOM: Civil disobedience beside the pond is getting more attractive
Opinion / Columnists

ANC promises to create 275,000 jobs per year
National

LETTER: Ramaphosa is not our saviour, voting ANC out is the answer
Opinion / Letters

IEC hopes not all of almost 300 registered parties will contest in elections
National

JUSTICE MALALA: Mzwanele Manyi so often gets it wrong but he is on the money ...
Politics

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Electioneering 2019 to focus on people’s faith as drawcard
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.