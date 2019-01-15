LETTER: No alternative to ANC

This is an election year, and political parties will soon be campaigning for votes. During this time proponents of regime change will attempt to convince voters that opposition parties have the muscle to dethrone the ANC.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Not because the ANC will “rule until Jesus returns”, but simply because the voters to whom the ANC is the Messiah will not be easily swayed that parties with zero track records in fighting for liberation and human rights can outperform the ANC’s record.

Truth be told, it will be some time before the majority of voters in SA endorse “status quo” opposition parties such as the DA.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi

Via e-mail

