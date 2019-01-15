Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s the silly season of empty political promises

15 January 2019 - 05:00
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

It would be fair to say  the ANC’s January 8 event  and its manifesto launch went well,  considering its numerical strength.

The people of SA have been waiting to see what the organisation is promising them because it has been in government for nearly 25 years.

The people have been eager to know what the ANC will change, because as a country we have been facing difficulties growing our economy after nine years of disaster when Jacob Zuma was in charge. This man has messed up our country, selling it to the highest bidder.

Although we are now seeing some real changes, the ANC needs to work hard to make sure it regains our trust. So far no political party is offering a good enough alternative to the ANC, and there is a chance that some of them will even copy the ANC’s manifesto.

Election season is here and we all know that most parties will try to fool us by making false promises. Sadly, the poor are the ones who stand to lose or gain here. Let’s hope we won’t regret our choices as we decide who to vote for in the next elections.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

