LETTER: Ramaphosa is not our saviour, voting ANC out is the answer

Your January 10 editorial, Ramaphosa should forget the consensus and push on with fixing the economy, is ambitious and assumes that President Cyril Ramaphosa has the power and, more importantly, the capacity to focus on the economy.

Ramaphosa is fighting for his political life and any attempt to get rid of the managerial class of ANC acolytes that have hijacked the state-owned enterprises will only come to grief. One only has to look at Washington to see the deep state attempt to unseat a presidency, or the EU bureaucrats in Brussels to hijack any sovereignty of the wishes of the electorate.

The reality is that the political class that have built their wealth through securing lucrative statuses will not under any circumstances accede to their sacking. Lord Acton’s aphorism that “power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely” applies.

We South Africans need to endure that the ANC is a corrupt party and positive change can only take place when the electorate vote out these banditti.

This paper should rather focus on advocating for early elections rather than a Damascene moment of this presidency.

John Catsicas

Via email