LETTER: Promises and platitudes

The ANC’s election manifesto, under President Cyril Ramaphosa, promises to create 275,000 jobs every year and to raise R1.2-trillion in new investments over the next four years.

The wrecking ball, Jacob Zuma, was the crowd favourite at the party’s birthday celebrations in Durban last Tuesday, even after Ramaphosa spoke. There is still disunity in the party and people suspected of wrongdoing, like the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule, still have not been prosecuted.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane recently said that the ANC “is the same bus, different driver”. He may be correct.

Platitudes flourish under the ANC. The manifesto also said: “We will ensure that we not only create new jobs, but work hard to protect existing jobs.”

Naturally, the promises and platitudes are short on detail.

The ANC has, for example, also promised to create an infrastructure fund “to finance key economic projects”, but again has not explained from where the money will be obtained.

Ramaphosa told business leaders that the government needed them to play a meaningful role in creating jobs. Seemingly, and notwithstanding the corruption and theft by ANC politicians and officials, the president must ingenuously believe that commerce in SA will help the ANC out of the morass it created during the Zuma presidency.

Most government entities and municipalities lie in tatters and this is recognised by investors.

For the president to succeed, the ANC must get its house in order. Miscreants must be charged and those guilty of perjury must face justice.

There is also the Life Esidemeni tragedy and Vrede Dairy farm felonies that have to be dealt with. Ramaphosa cannot allow his government to sweep these misdeeds under the carpet and expect law-abiding tax payers to bail out the government.

Given that Zuma still has so many supporters in the ANC, it is easy to understand how voters believe the garbage and platitudes spoken by politicians.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff