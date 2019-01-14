Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC can self-correct

14 January 2019 - 05:03
A praise singer takes to the stage to welcome ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during the party's 107th anniversary celebrations at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, January 12 2019. Picture: AFP/RAJESH JANTILAL
Despite much of the service delivery challenges in the country, the ANC has the capacity to self-correct and carry on the legacy of building a better life for all people.

The greatest stumbling blocks were not as a result of policy constraints but largely on implementation, with rogue elements being responsible for the current state of affairs. The latter crystalises a lack of political will to seriously deal with corruption across all spheres of the government.

Amid the consternation over state capture, the 2019 general elections euphoria has created a fertile ground for politicking about the billions of rand of taxpayers’ monies that were looted by crooks and their cronies.

While no one has been charged or convicted yet, the hard left is adding flesh to the bones of the list process. However, winning elections with a landslide majority still hinges on a breed of deployees on a list to parliament.

The ANC has been unequivocal that comrades under a cloud of corruption would be removed from  the list through the internal vetting process. Not surprisingly, those failing to pass muster, and divisive elements, would be expunged outright. This is to ensure a satisfactory level of credibility from cadres with the view to take the electorates into its confidence.

On the whole, these are the ingredients for organisational renewal to bolster the ANC as a party to lead SA. Continuity would have a snowball effect on economic recovery to keep up with the global trends. This would yield positive results in terms of foreign investor appetite for the country to stimulate growth in the economy. Therefore, the proof of efficacy of the new dawn is in the vote for the ANC.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni

