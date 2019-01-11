LETTER: No blue lights for party rallies

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been actively campaigning for the ANC, traversing the length and breadth of KwaZulu-Natal with his security detail.

I counted about 20 blue light vehicles on the lower south coast road earlier this week travelling at speeds well in excess of the national speed limit. Surely taxpayers’ money should not be wasted on these party political ANC rallies!

James McWilliams

Johannesburg