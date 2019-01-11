LETTER: Make smart choice when voting

Opinion / Letters

This year’s election is the most crucial and pivotal in the history of our troubled rainbow nation

11 January 2019 - 05:00
This year was ushered in by violent protests across the globe; poverty and inequality have reached unbearable levels. Extreme wealth and abject poverty will define the political trajectory of the world. South Africans go to the polls in the most crucial and pivotal election in the history of our troubled and divided rainbow nation. 

It was Franklin D Roosevelt who once said: “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed, it must be achieved.” Sadly, SA today is a sick society, morally and ethically bankrupt. Our elected officials have over the years vulgarised the emblem and good name of a 107-year-old institution, and gave it an image of a den of thieves by running it like their own personal fiefdom. Corruption is the epicentre and vortex of the current grave crisis.

We have over the past 15 years destroyed the legacy of Nelson Mandela, insulted the memory of John Dube, desecrated the sacrifices of Oliver Tambo, mutilated the dedication of Albert Luthuli, nullified the dreams of Govan Mbeki and shattered the ideals of Winnie Mandela. This year will change the course of our history. Vote wisely or you will get the government that you deserve.

Farouk Araie, Johannesburg

