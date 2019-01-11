Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s two decades of ‘jobs solutions’

11 January 2019 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a rally celebrating the 107th anniversary of the ANC in Durban on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS
It is laughable to read once again that the ANC is now going to produce a new manifesto to provide “solutions” to solve unemployment. The ANC probably doesn’t realise it, but the president had a job summit a few months back with all sorts of glib statements being thrown about. The governing party has had 20 years where it has  produced many summits, many manifestos, lots of investigations and a lot of hot air.

Unfortunately for SA we are losing jobs on a quarterly basis. The only answer that the ANC can come up with is “you will see when the president unveils the manifesto on Friday”.  It has been in control and under its  rule we have almost 10-million people unemployed. The youth are about 55% unemployed, and the trade unions have warned us that we are in for a “jobs bloodbath”.

Hopefully South Africans will take note of how the governing party has very effectively destroyed our economy and created an environment where jobs are being lost daily. With the unofficial figure of almost 40% of SA unemployed, any country in the world would ensure that the government is thrown into the nearest trash can.

We are on the cusp of an extremely important election, and I trust that every thinking voter responds to the job pressure by actively coming out to vote for a party that has effectively shown that it can grow jobs where it rules. The Western Cape has clearly shown that it was able to create more jobs than all the other provinces combined during the last quarter. It is not difficult for people to look at the actual situation and make an informed decision.

Michael Bagraim, DA shadow minister of labour

