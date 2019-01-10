Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA needs a new government

Up to this moment all we are seeing are these two factions at each other’s throats — and this fight will continue in parliament if the ANC is returned to power

10 January 2019 - 05:00
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

That our beloved country needs an entirely new government is abundantly clear. The ANC doesn’t deserve another chance. There was hope President Cyril Ramaphosa would make a clean start  by firing the thieves, and appointing professionals to save what could have been saved.

But no, he chose to do an egg dance, hoping to unify what I call the Jacobites and Dawnists. Up to this moment all we are seeing are these two factions at each other’s throats — and this fight will continue in parliament if the ANC is returned to power.

It will be back to square one with the country under a cloud of misery and degradation. Poverty will continue, unemployment remaining a nettle. How else, with a government spending the time feuding — and ironically, enriching itself. Coming up with sustainable solutions for the nation as a whole on the back burner, like it has always been.

Cliff Buchler
George

