LETTER: SA needs a new government
Up to this moment all we are seeing are these two factions at each other’s throats — and this fight will continue in parliament if the ANC is returned to power
That our beloved country needs an entirely new government is abundantly clear. The ANC doesn’t deserve another chance. There was hope President Cyril Ramaphosa would make a clean start by firing the thieves, and appointing professionals to save what could have been saved.
But no, he chose to do an egg dance, hoping to unify what I call the Jacobites and Dawnists. Up to this moment all we are seeing are these two factions at each other’s throats — and this fight will continue in parliament if the ANC is returned to power.
It will be back to square one with the country under a cloud of misery and degradation. Poverty will continue, unemployment remaining a nettle. How else, with a government spending the time feuding — and ironically, enriching itself. Coming up with sustainable solutions for the nation as a whole on the back burner, like it has always been.
Cliff Buchler
George