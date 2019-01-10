Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Quality reporting needed

Bland statements filled with untruths and unworkable solutions should only be published with editorial comment from knowledgeable persons

10 January 2019 - 05:00
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma celebrate the 107th anniversary of the African National Congress in Durban, South Africa, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma celebrate the 107th anniversary of the African National Congress in Durban, South Africa, January 8, 2019.

I believe you have an obligation to attach an opinion when publishing comment and statements from politicians.

Bland statements are often filled with untruths and unworkable solutions to complex problems and should only be published with editorial comment from knowledgeable persons.

This phenomenon has been proved time and again with print media supporting the state capture agendas of politicians over the past few years.

Geoff Bouttell, via e-mail

