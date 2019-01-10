LETTER: Quality reporting needed
10 January 2019 - 05:00
I believe you have an obligation to attach an opinion when publishing comment and statements from politicians.
Bland statements are often filled with untruths and unworkable solutions to complex problems and should only be published with editorial comment from knowledgeable persons.
This phenomenon has been proved time and again with print media supporting the state capture agendas of politicians over the past few years.
Geoff Bouttell, via e-mail