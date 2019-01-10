Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Incensed by Eskom’s lack of accountability

Let it not be forgotten that the funds allocated that are made available annually in the national budget come in the first place from the taxpayer

10 January 2019 - 05:00
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS

I write to say that I am incensed, and to tell you why. I awoke this morning to the radio alarm to hear almost immediately that Eskom was applying for a 15% increase per year over the next three years for the price of electricity. This was followed by a commentator reporting that this was on top of another increase of 4% that had already been approved.

Shortly afterwards I went to the bathroom and found that there was no water. I wonder whether everyone realises that both incidents are a direct consequence of the government policy of cadre deployment, which has resulted in untrained or unqualified  people being put in charge of critically important state-owned enterprises, which have then been mismanaged to the point of failure. Add to this the budgeted funds that have been stolen or misused  or not spent on the development and maintenance that they were allocated for.  

Let it not be forgotten that the funds allocated  annually in the national budget come from the taxpayers. And now that these funds have disappeared, these entities run to the taxpayer to ask for more. Where are the firings, the criminal charges, the Asset Forfeiture Init — the accountability?

Geoff Mansell, Parkwood

Eskom said to extend job cuts to include lower-ranking managers

The utility’s strategy of trimming top executive positions will eventually include the general workforce, a person familiar with the plans has said
National
2 days ago

Growth hinges on looming poll

The elections, Eskom and the weather will affect the economy
Business
3 days ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Restructuring the balance sheet the starting point for saving Eskom

Cutting costs and assets, including those in the PIC, will help keep our lights on
Opinion
19 days ago

More load-shedding possible in January, says Eskom

The power utility says it is making progress on maintenance, but may institute rolling blackouts once businesses reopen
National
20 days ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: Eskom is bullying the state, media and citizens to get funding

Eskom's underlying business and negotiations model poses even bigger threats to SA
Opinion
23 days ago

Ramaphosa appoints eight-person panel, including former CEO Brian Dames, to advise on Eskom crisis

According to a statement by the presidency, the committee will issue its report before the end of January 2019
National
26 days ago

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How the ANC has killed SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ ...
Opinion
3.
How Apple’s iPhone lost its lustre
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A country not headed by the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Eskom said to extend job cuts to include lower-ranking managers
National

Eskom cuts more than half of senior executive positions
National

DUMA GQUBULE: Restructuring the balance sheet the starting point for saving ...
Opinion / Columnists

More load-shedding possible in January, says Eskom
National

NEVA MAKGETLA: Eskom is bullying the state, media and citizens to get funding
Opinion / Columnists

ASHA SPECKMAN: Eskom is wearing out even patient Moody’s
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.