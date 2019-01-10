Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA is missing the bus in Jozi

The city makes buying monthly tickets for Metrobus unacceptably difficult

10 January 2019 - 05:00
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO

Service delivery in  Joburg under the DA and its alliance partners has hit rock bottom, and now they have started digging.

Transport is a vital component in this city, yet it has gone from bad to worse. The buses arrive late and on some occasions not at all.

Do mayor Herman Mashaba and mayoral comittee member Helen Makhuba or the rest of the council members care about the citizens of this beautiful city or about the inconvenience they cause?

  • In this world-class African city, there are now only two pay points from which to purchase monthly bus tickets for Metrobus — in Gandhi Square in the CBD and in Princess, on the far West Rand. Bearing in mind the vast distances people have to travel to and from work, this is unacceptable.
  • They only accept cash. It appears the mayor and his cronies still believe we are living in the dark ages. Times have changed; we now have credit/debit cards.

While the minister of transport is encouraging everyone to use public transport to reduce congestion on our roads, the mayor and his council are doing the opposite, making the purchase of monthly metrobus tickets almost impossible.

Surely you should link up with Rea Vaya, Gautrain and other transport entities? Why can’t you buy bus tickets at all walk-in centres? Gautrain has vending machines — this is not new stuff, believe it or not.

If this is the way we are going to be treated by the DA-led council, God help us if they ever manage to get into government!

Thomas O’ConnorAlbertskroon

Tito Mboweni slams ‘filthy, embarrassing’ Joburg CBD streets after Rwanda visit

Finance minister has urged South Africans to keep their cities, towns and the countryside clean
National
12 days ago

Slashed grant will hurt housing delivery in Joburg, says mayor Mashaba

The Gauteng government has 'without warning or reason' reduced Johannesburg's human settlements development grant funding by R180m 
National
22 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Divided DA should tell voters what its policies are to avoid losing ground in elections

As the DA heads towards the election it is the government rather than talking its own policies. The results could be worse — recent credible polling ...
Opinion
28 days ago

Joburg to grant incentives to build inclusionary housing

The City says the call for private players to help alleviate its housing shortage was being heeded, but more of them needed to accommodate ...
Companies
1 month ago

LETTER: Mashaba, Malema two sides of same coin

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and EFF leader Julius Malema share the same xenophobic and antidemocratic views
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How the ANC has killed SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ ...
Opinion
3.
How Apple’s iPhone lost its lustre
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A country not headed by the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Tito Mboweni slams ‘filthy, embarrassing’ Joburg CBD streets after Rwanda visit
National

Slashed grant will hurt housing delivery in Joburg, says mayor Mashaba
National

PETER BRUCE: Divided DA should tell voters what its policies are to avoid ...
Opinion / Columnists

Joburg to grant incentives to build inclusionary housing
Companies / Property

Herman Mashaba heads to court in defamation case against predecessor Parks Tau
National

LETTER: Mashaba, Malema two sides of same coin
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.