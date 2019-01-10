LETTER: DA is missing the bus in Jozi

Service delivery in Joburg under the DA and its alliance partners has hit rock bottom, and now they have started digging.

Transport is a vital component in this city, yet it has gone from bad to worse. The buses arrive late and on some occasions not at all.

Do mayor Herman Mashaba and mayoral comittee member Helen Makhuba or the rest of the council members care about the citizens of this beautiful city or about the inconvenience they cause?

In this world-class African city, there are now only two pay points from which to purchase monthly bus tickets for Metrobus — in Gandhi Square in the CBD and in Princess, on the far West Rand. Bearing in mind the vast distances people have to travel to and from work, this is unacceptable.

They only accept cash. It appears the mayor and his cronies still believe we are living in the dark ages. Times have changed; we now have credit/debit cards.

While the minister of transport is encouraging everyone to use public transport to reduce congestion on our roads, the mayor and his council are doing the opposite, making the purchase of monthly metrobus tickets almost impossible.

Surely you should link up with Rea Vaya, Gautrain and other transport entities? Why can’t you buy bus tickets at all walk-in centres? Gautrain has vending machines — this is not new stuff, believe it or not.

If this is the way we are going to be treated by the DA-led council, God help us if they ever manage to get into government!

Thomas O’Connor, Albertskroon