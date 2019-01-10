LETTER: ANC’s herd mentality must go

Listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa during the celebration of the ANC’s 107th birthday, I am convinced that the ANC lacks a unified vision to move SA forward.

The party is trapped by its mindset of celebrating its past and present. It lacks a future-focused growth mindset.

Don’t get me wrong, our history is every bit important. But what SA needs right now is strong leadership focused on building a more progressive future for our children. No matter how important and painful, our past is not going to bring about the prosperity that we need.

Trying to appease Jacob Zuma in the name of ANC unity will do very little or nothing to bring us future success.

SA suffers from a very high rate of unemployment. Yet, our president is encouraging more state grant-dependent children and households. It is as though he is oblivious to our country’s precarious fiscal position. He kept promising freebies from his government even though he is not sure where the money is going to come from.

Is it not time that we should stop celebrating mediocrity? It may be true that the ANC government built 3.2-million houses as the president said, but how many were rebuilt because of poor quality? Where is the real economic democracy — democratic control of economic and wealth-building resources by the people — that we have been promised every year since 1994?

With so many corrupt people occupying hot seats in our government, I think it is time that the voters become “herdquitters” to relieve our beloved country from its rule by leaders who are in it for themselves.

Our people should resist the temptation to be led based on a herd mentality. We need to make progress. We will not make progress by embracing the status quo.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi

Cape Town

