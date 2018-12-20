LETTER: KPMG paid for lack of diversity

KPMG SA has had a torrid time since its involvement with Gupta entities, VBS Mutual Bank and the SA Revenue Service became public knowledge. However, executive chair Wiseman Nkuhlu has taken the consequences on the chin and has set about rebuilding the reputation of the firm.

Rather than blaming some bad apples for the things that went wrong he has acknowledged weaknesses in the structures and oversight processes. He is setting about sorting it out.

Significantly, though, he has stated that a lack of diverse opinions on the board may have led to the firm not picking up warning signs that things were amiss. KPMG has learnt, the hard way, that a more diverse board with a better understanding of the changing cultures in SA may well have prevented the dire situation it has found itself in.

Corporate SA does not need weak, compliant boards and, while KPMG has paid the price, others can learn the lessons cheaply.

Jack Stroucken, Hurlingham Manor