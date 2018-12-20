LETTER: Forecasts cannot ignore business fears

It is all very well to look at growth forecasts, but one must understand that the negative perception of the business community is going to bite deep (The good and bad in 2019 economic outlook, December 19).

The implementation of the national minimum wage will lead to as many as 700,000 job losses, and we are also going to experience the refusal of the business community to invest in fixed assets.

These two factors alone will lower the expectations of the World Bank. My prediction is the economy will grow at less than 1% in 2019.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA labour spokesperson