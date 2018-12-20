LETTER: Daily Telegraph’s best summer refuge is ... Cape Town

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry is delighted that Cape Town has been voted the best city in the world by the conservative readers of Britain’s Daily Telegraph for the sixth year in a row.

The news came a week after the city was voted the second-best city by a much wider audience of the magazine Travel and Leisure.

We should, however, bear in mind that we are being judged largely as a holiday city and as a summer refuge for “swallows” from the northern countries. This is also a great compliment to the people of Cape Town, who have made visitors so welcome.

As a city, we still have many challenges ahead of us, but this accolade should spur us on to extend the city’s international appeal well beyond the tourist season.

We should also bear in mind that the Telegraph readers are sick and tired of the Brexit debate and that this has probably put them off Europe, but it was satisfying to note that Cape Town came out ahead of Tokyo, Vancouver, New York, Sydney and San Francisco as well as the historic Italian cities of Venice, Florence and Rome.

Janine Myburgh, president, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry