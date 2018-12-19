Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We need good journalism

The closure of Ndalo Media is a blow to transformation of the sector

19 December 2018 - 05:02
Successful entrepreneurship - like that of Ndalo Media owner Khanyi Dhlomo - is still the dream of many. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
My heart goes out to the founders of Ndalo Media and its employees. It is hard to accept it will be closed due to financial difficulties. I loved and supported the brand from inception. Every time I bought a copy of one of its publications it was my humble contribution to a black dream.

SA can only be free if black people play a leading role in changing the sociopolitical narrative. We must write our own stories. Ndalo media led by example.

It takes boldness to start a business in this country. I salute Khanyi Dhlomo for believing in her dreams and being willing to make them happen. She is an inspiration to many across the country, but she has paid dearly. I hope she does not consider this a failure, merely a setback. She must come back stronger.

We need media moguls like Dhlomo to change the media space. I am still crying for The Weekender to return. It was a brilliant newspaper that closed prematurely. Peter Bruce, when are you resuscitating The Weekender? Good journalism is not a luxury but a necessity.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyana
Via e-mail

Khanyi Dhlomo’s Ndalo Media prepares to shut down

The media company that produces Destiny, Destiny Men and Elle magazines will close its doors at the end of January 2019
Companies
5 days ago

Khanyi Dhlomo may be the famine or the feast ...

The owner of Ndalo Media, is taking a bet on women's magazines with the acquisition of the local licence to publish ELLE
Business
1 year ago

Over 250 journalists are in jail globally for doing their job

The number of journalists imprisoned on charges of ‘false news’ rose to 28, up from 21 in 2017 and nine in 2016, according to the CPJ
World
5 days ago

Has piracy, the internet and cat videos killed creativity?

Tim Harford: Music, books and movies are more readily available than ever before, but how has this affected quality?
Opinion
9 days ago

