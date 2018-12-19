LETTER: We need good journalism

My heart goes out to the founders of Ndalo Media and its employees. It is hard to accept it will be closed due to financial difficulties. I loved and supported the brand from inception. Every time I bought a copy of one of its publications it was my humble contribution to a black dream.

SA can only be free if black people play a leading role in changing the sociopolitical narrative. We must write our own stories. Ndalo media led by example.

It takes boldness to start a business in this country. I salute Khanyi Dhlomo for believing in her dreams and being willing to make them happen. She is an inspiration to many across the country, but she has paid dearly. I hope she does not consider this a failure, merely a setback. She must come back stronger.

We need media moguls like Dhlomo to change the media space. I am still crying for The Weekender to return. It was a brilliant newspaper that closed prematurely. Peter Bruce, when are you resuscitating The Weekender? Good journalism is not a luxury but a necessity.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyana

Via e-mail