LETTER: SA’s road safety efforts are a train smash

SA’s road safety campaign, ostensibly in force over the last 20 years, amounted to erecting signboards and cameras and hiding traffic officers in the bush.

Road deaths in SA during the festive season over the last three years have totalled 1,527, 1,755 and 1,535 — monthly figures that exceed by far the annual figure for road deaths in Australia.

Australia has visible and effective policing and there are immediate consequences for bad driving. It is true that Australia is a first-world country with half of SA’s population, but their traffic management works. Surely as a developing country, we don’t have to settle for third-class traffic policing, especially when lives are at stake?

Accident specialist Craig Proctor-Parker says it is shocking that some national roads are still without solid central barriers, particularly after 30 deaths on the N1 recently when a truck veered into oncoming traffic after a tyre burst.

Progress Hlala of Sanral says barriers won’t work on most roads as they will reduce the width of the road “and increase danger and harm to motorists”! Perhaps a few signs saying “Drive Carefully” will do the trick?

Transport minister Blade Nzimande told the Saturday Star he “will instruct Sanral to look at roads experiencing persistent problems and implement relevant measures”.

He and his four or five predecessors have learned nothing about effective traffic policing in the last 20 years. He should get himself on a plane to Sydney tomorrow and find out how Australia does it.

John Perry

Hartbeespoort