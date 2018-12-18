Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Protect journalists

18 December 2018 - 05:02
People protest against the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in London, Britain, October 26 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON
People protest against the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in London, Britain, October 26 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

As someone who has been working in the media and communication industry for the past 22 years, I am deeply worried by the unwarranted attacks on journalists we have seen recently. There is a poisonous and dangerous undertone that needs to be stopped before it is too late.

Attacks on the character and the motives of journalists is not something we only see here in SA. Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi lost his life after criticising the Saudi state. Four members of the editorial team at the Capital Gazette were gunned down in their newsroom,  allegedly by a lone gunman who had a grudge against their reporting. The Committee to Protect Journalists says that 52 journalists lost their lives in the line of duty in 2018.  

Journalists aren’t perfect. Of course we make mistakes, we are only human. That is exactly why there are checks and balances built into the work we do and that is why there are rights of recourse for anyone who feels aggrieved. Denigrating journalists as “enemies” is not the answer. We simply cannot accept a situation where tacit or even direct threats on the Fourth Estate become normalised. 

As we get ready for national and provincial polls in 2019, I urge your readers to join me in calling on the Independent Electoral Commission to make respect for journalists and the crucial work we do, a part of the oath that all political parties must sign. Language and behaviour that incites violence or aims to intimidate journalists into being too afraid to ask the critical questions, must stop. 

Journalism is not a crime. Open season on the Fourth Estate is closed. 

Martin Slabbert  
Cape Town 

