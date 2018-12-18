Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Peter pays Paul with taxpayers' money

18 December 2018 - 05:05
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
I do not understand why there is a problem with the court ruling that Jacob Zuma has to repay the state the legal fees expended on his behalf.

All that is necessary now is for JZ to sue the state for misleading him into believing that they had the authority to do what they did. To settle the matter, the state must then repay JZ the amount he must pay in terms of the court ruling, and he will then pay that same amount back to the state.

Everyone is now happy. JZ is off the hook. The attorneys have their money. The state is in the same position as they are at present.

No problem, apart from the fact that the taxpayer has still funded the whole matter and is left sucking the hind tit. This again is no problem, as isn’t that what they are there for? Not so?

Selwyn Jacobson
Via email

