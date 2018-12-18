LETTER: Corruption exposed, but no action from NPA
When are we going to hear that the National Prosecuting Authority is pursuing charges against people who have been suspended, fired or put on special leave?
Let’s take fraud and corruption at state-owned enterprises and also the VBS Mutual Bank scandal that implicates several ANC mayors (Cyril Ramaphosa takes care to deliver on his promises, December 14). They have been suspended, fired and put on special leave, but when are we going to hear that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is pursuing charges against these people?
The big-ticket item is expropriation without compensation — an issue on which Ramaphosa has been rather silent as far as the effect on SA citizens is concerned.
Bob Gunner
Via Businesslive