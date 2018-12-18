Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Corruption exposed, but no action from NPA

When are we going to hear that the National Prosecuting Authority is pursuing charges against people who have been suspended, fired or put on special leave?

18 December 2018 - 05:02
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: JOYRENE KRAMER
Let’s take fraud and corruption at state-owned enterprises and also the VBS Mutual Bank scandal that implicates several ANC mayors (Cyril Ramaphosa takes care to deliver on his promises, December 14). They have been suspended, fired and put on special leave, but when are we going to hear that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is pursuing charges against these people?

The big-ticket item is expropriation without compensation — an issue on which Ramaphosa has been rather silent as far as the effect on SA citizens is concerned.

Bob Gunner
Via Businesslive

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.