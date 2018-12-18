Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Thanks for soccer coverage

18 December 2018 - 05:02
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield, Britain, May 13 2018. Salah was named the BBC African Footballer of the Year 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield, Britain, May 13 2018. Salah was named the BBC African Footballer of the Year 2018. Picture: REUTERS

John Spira says “my generation (over 65) is not the least interested in soccer”. He thinks Business Day should give “a more balanced overview”.

It would be very helpful to him if he removed his stereotypical blinkers and understood a few facts.

Soccer is by far the most popular sport in the word. During the 2017 World Cup, on average, 54,000 people watched every match at the stadiums. There is no sport more popular than soccer in Great Britain, East and West Europe, Africa, South America, Asia and many other countries.

South Africans, like the rest of the world, love soccer and appreciate the good coverage Business Day gives all sports.

Pumezo Jonas
Port Elizabeth

LETTER: Soccer is a no-no

My impression of your readership is that its interest in soccer is limited
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: All I want for Christmas …

Please soccer gods, open the eyes of Kaizer Motaung
Opinion
5 days ago

Splurging on Alisson pays huge dividend for Liverpool

The Brazilian No 1 produces a great save in the British team’s tense  win over Napoli
Sport
5 days ago

George Maluleka’s stunner hands new Chiefs coach Middendorp victory

The well-earned victory over SuperSport injects new energy into Kaizer Chiefs
Sport
5 days ago

No drop for us, says Baroka coach

Newly crowned Telkom TKO champions managed to collect a point this week to move from second bottom to 11th spot on the Premiership log
Sport
5 days ago

Chiefs for Durban

Chiefs will host Elgeco Plus of Madagascar in the first leg of their second-round tie on Saturday
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: European view of Brexit is not ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Bitter irony in Malema's bile
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Wierzycka could put her money where her ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Eskom is bullying the state, media ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Soccer is a no-no
Opinion / Letters

Coach Joel Masutha off to a Chippa start
Sport / Soccer

Amajita retain title thanks to goalkeeper Kubheka
Sport / Soccer

Splurging on Alisson pays huge dividend for Liverpool
Sport / Soccer

George Maluleka’s stunner hands new Chiefs coach Middendorp victory
Sport / Soccer

No drop for us, says Baroka coach
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.