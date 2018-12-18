LETTER: Thanks for soccer coverage

John Spira says “my generation (over 65) is not the least interested in soccer”. He thinks Business Day should give “a more balanced overview”.

It would be very helpful to him if he removed his stereotypical blinkers and understood a few facts.

Soccer is by far the most popular sport in the word. During the 2017 World Cup, on average, 54,000 people watched every match at the stadiums. There is no sport more popular than soccer in Great Britain, East and West Europe, Africa, South America, Asia and many other countries.

South Africans, like the rest of the world, love soccer and appreciate the good coverage Business Day gives all sports.



Pumezo Jonas

Port Elizabeth