LETTER: World in huge mess

As 2018 comes to an end, the world today is in a financial, ecological and political mess. All over the world, forests are disappearing and agricultural lands are eroding. Aquifers are being exhausted. Land, water and air are being poisoned.

Many species of living things are disappearing. The planet is getting warmer, resulting in increasing storms and changes in rainfall. Those who study natural resources and the condition of the earth issue warning after warning.

Catastrophes loom ahead and sometimes break into our own time. A society in which the government lacks legitimacy and basic support of the people is unsustainable. It may sustain itself for a while by sheer force and terror, but this cannot last.

Whether it is the world’s court of justice or not, history does record rather consistently that tyranny or the abuse of power don’t last. It is just as true for individual tyrants as it is for tyrannical regimes.

All the empires of the past that were based on tyranny or the abuse of power, subverting the common bond of humanity, have fallen from their heights, sometimes becoming extinct.

These events have occurred right before our eyes. As these tyrants and their tyranny find their place in the annals of history, they seem to consistently repeat a common lesson of history, as in the words of George Bernard Shaw, “we learn form history that we learn nothing from history”.

Next year will see a more sober and diminished US. The “omni power” and "indispensiable nation” we heard about in all the hubris and braggadocio following the Cold War victory is history.

Farouk Araie

Benoni

