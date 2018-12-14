Opinion / Letters

LETTER: World in huge mess

All over the world, forests are disappearing and agricultural lands are eroding. Aquifers are being exhausted. Land, water and air are being poisoned

14 December 2018 - 05:00
US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
As 2018 comes to an end, the world today is in a financial, ecological and political mess. All over the world, forests are disappearing and agricultural lands are eroding. Aquifers are being exhausted. Land, water and air are being poisoned.

Many species of living things are disappearing. The planet is getting warmer, resulting in increasing storms and changes in rainfall. Those who study natural resources and the condition of the earth issue warning after warning.

Catastrophes loom ahead and sometimes break into our own time. A society in which the government lacks legitimacy and basic support of the people is unsustainable. It may sustain itself for a while by sheer force and terror, but this cannot last.

Whether it is the world’s court of justice or not, history does record rather consistently that tyranny or the abuse of power don’t last. It is just as true for individual tyrants as it is for tyrannical regimes.

All the empires of the past that were based on tyranny or the abuse of power, subverting the common bond of humanity, have fallen from their heights, sometimes becoming extinct.

These events have occurred right before our eyes. As these tyrants and their tyranny find their place in the annals of history, they seem to consistently repeat a common lesson of history, as in the words of George Bernard Shaw, “we learn form history that we learn nothing from history”.

Next year will see a more sober and diminished US. The “omni power” and "indispensiable nation” we heard about in all the hubris and braggadocio following the Cold War victory is history.

Farouk Araie
Benoni

Donald Trump says military could build Mexico border wall

If the Democrats don’t come to the wall party, Trump is threatening a partial government shutdown
2 days ago

Huawei and Trump: The next frontier

Is the US targeting the Chinese giant out of security concerns or because it fears being trumped in tech innovation?
1 day ago

Is the powerful gravitational pull of Asia leading us to new world order?

Each of the three authors reviewed here brings a different perspective and reaches different conclusions on the new world order, writes James Kynge
4 days ago

Editorial: Courting India is in SA's best interest

While the US by its own volition is edging out of the diplomacy arena,  India’s economic growth is  likely to start outpacing that of China in the ...
4 days ago

Theresa May withdraws parliamentary vote on Brexit to avoid defeat

Options include disorderly Brexit with no deal, another referendum on EU membership, or renegotiation of prime minister’s deal
3 days ago

