LETTER: To avoid further populist-driven calamity in SA vote for the DA

The governing party is driven by whatever it perceives is needed to stay in power

14 December 2018 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)
The apparently nominal change to the constitution proposed by the ANC becomes a monster when you understand that legislation will be needed to give meaning to seemingly innocuous inserts such as “fair and equitable compensation could in some cases be zero”.

In which cases? It will be up to the governing  party to decide, and decide it will — driven by whatever it perceives is needed to stay in power. And there lies the extreme danger of this amendment.

Which brings one to a second point, highlighted by Peter Bruce’s statement in his article "It’s time the DA told voters of its policies" (December 13): “If the ANC falls below 50%, both the EFF and the DA would be potential partners.”

Exactly. Which is why anyone remotely concerned to avoid further populist-driven calamity in SA must vote for the DA, both to weaken the ANC’s dominance and to strengthen the status and role that the DA might play as a coalition partner.

Paul Zille
Via BusinessLIVE

