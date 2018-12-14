LETTER: Soccer is a no-no

The sports pages in Business Day of December 12 are devoted almost exclusively to soccer.

I could be wrong, but my impression of your readership is that its interest in this sport is limited. My generation (over 65) is not in the least interested in soccer.

With a view to achieving a more balanced overview, I asked my son for his friends’ views. He was unequivocal — he and his friends enjoy following cricket, rugby, golf and tennis — soccer is a no-no.

I recommend that you reconsider your sports coverage in this light or lose many readers.

John Spira

Johannesburg

