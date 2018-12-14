Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Soccer is a no-no

14 December 2018 - 05:00
Pirates midfielder Issa Sarr. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Pirates midfielder Issa Sarr. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The sports pages in Business Day of December 12 are devoted almost exclusively to soccer.

I could be wrong, but my impression of your readership is that its interest in this sport is limited. My generation (over 65) is not in the least interested in soccer.

With a view to achieving a more balanced overview, I asked my son for his friends’ views. He was unequivocal — he and his friends enjoy following cricket, rugby, golf and tennis — soccer is a no-no.

I recommend that you reconsider your sports coverage in this light or lose many readers.

John Spira
Johannesburg

Coach Joel Masutha off to a Chippa start

'You can’t be a coach if you are going to be a coward‚' says Chippa United’s redeemed Masutha
Sport
1 day ago

George Maluleka’s stunner hands new Chiefs coach Middendorp victory

The well-earned victory over SuperSport injects new energy into Kaizer Chiefs
Sport
1 day ago

Splurging on Alisson pays huge dividend for Liverpool

The Brazilian No 1 produces a great save in the British team’s tense  win over Napoli
Sport
1 day ago

No drop for us, says Baroka coach

Newly crowned Telkom TKO champions managed to collect a point this week to move from second bottom to 11th spot on the Premiership log
Sport
1 day ago

Foster strikes Amajita into semis

Amajita completed a third game at the regional tournament without conceding a goal
Sport
2 days ago

Wiser Middendorp ready for Chiefs job

Middendorp's return to Naturena on Friday sent shock waves across the country
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Divided DA should tell voters what ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Draft bill on expropriation excludes the ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
4.
Renewable energy’s dreadful costs and awful ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Wierzycka could put her money where her ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Pakistan bowlers who can bother SA
Sport / Cricket

Inzamam-ul-Haq gets tough as SA await Pakistan
Sport / Cricket

Delport delivers as Paarl rock into Mzansi Super League playoffs
Sport / Cricket

Buoyant India keen to carry on winning
Sport / Cricket

Where are the big names endorsing the Mzansi league?
Opinion / Columnists

Tshwane Spartans stay in the Mzansi Super League race
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.