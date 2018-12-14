Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sexual harassment charges against Pule Mabe deserve serious attention

The sexual harassment allegations against the ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe must not be taken lightly

14 December 2018 - 05:00
The sexual harassment allegations against the ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe must not be taken lightly.  And for a change  the ANC and ANC Women’s League have taken these allegations against their former MP and spokesperson seriously.

For us to deal decisively with issues of patriarchy, it would be very helpful if all political parties, state-owned companies, government departments, municipal entities, universities, private companies and all other sections  of society deal aggressively with the issues of patriarchy, sexual harassment, rape, violence and brutality against women and children.

It is regrettable that in 2018, there are still some men who continue to treat women as sexual objects and abuse, threaten, harass and assault them.

It can’t be acceptable that in 2018, we still hear stories of some men demanding sexual favours from women in exchange for promotions and appointments within organisations.

There are also allegations of student leaders  at some universities sexually abusing female students in student residences and on campuses. This is in addition to allegations that some men within the academic and non-academic staff of some universities also use their positions to demand sexual favours from female students in exchange for pass marks and degrees.

As a society we must all fight  woman abuse wherever we are, be it  in our homes, workplaces, political parties, institutions of learning, places of worship, universities, student representative councils, students  or youth organisations.

Lesego Sechaba Mogotsi
Member of Azapo Committee on Publicity and Information, Tshwane

