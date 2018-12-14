LETTER: Finally, Zuma can no longer leech off taxpayers

At last! Jacob Zuma has to fork out the money he filched from us taxpayers. It’s been a long time coming for the law to take its course. But before we celebrate, let’s not forget the main issue of corruption charges against him that led to this almost epoch-making decision.

The man behind state capture remains free to walk the streets, still strutting his stuff with his gullible adherents.

Zuma refuses to acknowledge his guilt in selling the soul of the ANC. The Zuma virus has infiltrated every government institution at local, provincial and national levels. The latest figures reveal that only 7% of municipalities are properly run. No wonder towns throughout the country have become dirty and run-down hovels. Ongoing protests against nonexistent services are proof enough.

Zuma deserves to be taken out of a society that longs for the promised safety, peace and prosperity of a rainbow nation.

That’s how to treat traitors.

Cliff Buchler

George

